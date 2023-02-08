Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit rises 120.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 176.48 crore Net profit of Remedium Lifecare rose 120.29% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 176.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales176.48206.05 -14 OPM %0.870.34 -PBDT1.530.71 115 PBT1.520.69 120 NP1.520.69 120



