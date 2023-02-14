Revati Organics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 0.26 crore Revati Organics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.38 -32 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0



