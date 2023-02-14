Revati Organics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 0.26 croreRevati Organics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.38 -32 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read