Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 92.86% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Richfield Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.14 -93 OPM %-600.0035.71 -PBDT-0.060.05 PL PBT-0.060.05 PL NP-0.060.05 PL
First Published: Wed,November 16 2022 10:04 IST
