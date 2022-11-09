Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.13% to Rs 592.98 crore Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 30.78% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.13% to Rs 592.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales592.98477.70 24 OPM %8.928.49 -PBDT45.6935.16 30 PBT19.5012.70 54 NP8.716.66 31



