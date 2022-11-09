Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 24.13% to Rs 592.98 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 30.78% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.13% to Rs 592.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales592.98477.70 24 OPM %8.928.49 -PBDT45.6935.16 30 PBT19.5012.70 54 NP8.716.66 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:07 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read