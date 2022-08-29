RIL AGM: Jio to launch 5G by Diwali

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani addressed the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today, 29 August 2022.

Mukesh Ambani started his address by thanking PM Modi for providing a roadmap for the next 25 years. On the economic health of India, he said, " India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid the global crisis".

"For pan-India 5G network, we've committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment. Jio has prepared the world's fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country," he said.

"In spite of this strong growth, India lags behind the rest of the world in fixed broadband services. With only 20 million connections, India is ranked a lowly 138th in the world in fixed broadband adoption. Unlike in developed countries, a vast majority of our homes, offices and businesses have been deprived of the power of fixed broadband and ubiquitous indoor Wi-Fi," he added.

"This has to change, and change fast. Jio will change this. We will launch India into the Top-10 league in fixed broadband adoption," he added.

Ambani said that the company has done active trials of 5G use cases ranging from augmented reality, virtual reality, low-latency cloud gaming, network slicing and multi-tenancy for video delivery, TV streaming, connected hospitals, and industrial applications.

"We have indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security. This is fully developed in-house by our 2,000-plus young Jio engineers, working tirelessly for the past 3 years. We have already deployed this Made-In-India 5G stack in our network, with sufficient capacity to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one. Furthermore, Jio 5G is uniquely positioned to offer captive or private 5G solutions for Indian enterprises at owner's economics," Mukesh Ambani added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News