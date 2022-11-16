Rishab Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
By Capital Market | Last Updated at November 16 2022 11:50 IST
Reported sales nilNet loss of Rishab Special Yarns reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
