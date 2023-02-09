Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 12.62% to Rs 677.34 croreNet profit of Rites rose 1.03% to Rs 140.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 138.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.62% to Rs 677.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 775.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales677.34775.20 -13 OPM %28.5125.21 -PBDT217.91209.06 4 PBT199.39194.49 3 NP140.09138.66 1
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 16:47 IST
