Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.89% to Rs 24.60 crore Net profit of Ritesh International declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.6036.12 -32 OPM %1.303.05 -PBDT0.220.99 -78 PBT0.080.86 -91 NP0.080.62 -87 Net profit of Ritesh International declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.6036.121.303.050.220.990.080.860.080.62 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



