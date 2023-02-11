Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 11.02 crore Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 41.11% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.0211.08 -1 OPM %9.2611.55 -PBDT1.111.38 -20 PBT0.801.19 -33 NP0.530.90 -41 Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 41.11% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.0211.089.2611.551.111.380.801.190.530.90 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)