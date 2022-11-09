Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 50.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 289.71 croreNet profit of Rolex Rings rose 50.44% to Rs 49.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 289.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales289.71258.49 12 OPM %21.9922.11 -PBDT67.0752.02 29 PBT60.5145.60 33 NP49.1832.69 50
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:03 IST
