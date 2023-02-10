Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 12.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 57.21 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps rose 12.70% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 57.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.2147.06 22 OPM %23.0624.73 -PBDT14.6112.58 16 PBT12.4511.00 13 NP9.238.19 13

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 16:52 IST
