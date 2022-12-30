RRPR Holding acquires additional 27.26% stake in NDTV

Adani Enterprises announced that RRPR Holding (RRPR), an indirect subsidiary of the Company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (Sellers) by way of inter-se transfer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Vishvapradhan Commercial (an indirect subsidiary of the Company) holds 8.27% equity stake in NDTV and RRPR (prior to the present acquisition) held 29.18% equity stake in NDTV. Consequent to the present acquisition, RRPR will hold 56.45% equity stake in NDTV.

The acquisition was completed on 30 December 2022 on block deal window of NSE at a price of Rs 342.65 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,December 30 2022 09:17 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » US Market rebounds on bargain hunting

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]