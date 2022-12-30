RRPR Holding acquires additional 27.26% stake in NDTV

Adani Enterprises announced that RRPR Holding (RRPR), an indirect subsidiary of the Company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy (Sellers) by way of inter-se transfer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Vishvapradhan Commercial (an indirect subsidiary of the Company) holds 8.27% equity stake in NDTV and RRPR (prior to the present acquisition) held 29.18% equity stake in NDTV. Consequent to the present acquisition, RRPR will hold 56.45% equity stake in NDTV.

The acquisition was completed on 30 December 2022 on block deal window of NSE at a price of Rs 342.65 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News