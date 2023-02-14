Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 3.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 59.20 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills rose 3.50% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 59.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.2058.66 1 OPM %16.0621.89 -PBDT10.1510.36 -2 PBT8.028.11 -1 NP6.806.57 4
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:46 IST
