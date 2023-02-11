S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 27.07% to Rs 65.24 croreNet Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 65.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.2451.34 27 OPM %-50.41-67.04 -PBDT-28.17-40.28 30 PBT-39.13-50.55 23 NP-26.16-45.17 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read