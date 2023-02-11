S Chand & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 16.23 croreNet Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.2315.33 6 OPM %-154.90-99.15 -PBDT-19.41-15.29 -27 PBT-21.11-17.31 -22 NP-14.74-17.31 15
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:34 IST
