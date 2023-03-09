S H Kelkar & Company announces restructuring of its subsidiaries based in Italy

S H Kelkar & Company announced that Nova Fragranze Srl (Italy), CFF Labs Srl, (Italy) and CFF Commerciale Srl (Italy) have been merged with Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA (Italy). These companies are a part of Company's group companies. The merger simplifies the structure for operational synergy.

Nova, an Italy based company specializes in the fragrance development in hair care/ beauty care segments. CFF and its subsidiaries, CFF Labs and CFF Commerciale are engaged in fragrance development and have a strong presence in Europe.

First Published: Thu,March 09 2023 12:00 IST
