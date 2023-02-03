Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.70% to Rs 16.48 crore Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.70% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.4828.27 -42 OPM %2.372.19 -PBDT0.450.42 7 PBT0.260.22 18 NP0.170.16 6



