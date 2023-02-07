SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 12.38% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 13.51 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 12.38% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.5112.65 7 OPM %13.3213.04 -PBDT2.121.99 7 PBT1.581.45 9 NP1.181.05 12
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:33 IST
