Saksoft Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mcleod Russel India Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Rossell India Ltd and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2022.

Saksoft Ltd crashed 90.85% to Rs 123.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11299 shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 33.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd tumbled 7.76% to Rs 256.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3134 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd slipped 7.29% to Rs 269.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25447 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd shed 6.96% to Rs 116.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19349 shares in the past one month.

