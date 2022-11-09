Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 22.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 67.90 crore Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 22.01% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.9071.64 -5 OPM %14.4216.14 -PBDT9.4211.95 -21 PBT6.428.95 -28 NP5.426.95 -22



