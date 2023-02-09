Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 722.56 crore Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 51.04% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 722.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales722.56611.71 18 OPM %9.058.04 -PBDT58.1646.50 25 PBT27.0821.59 25 NP19.6813.03 51 Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 51.04% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 722.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.722.56611.719.058.0458.1646.5027.0821.5919.6813.03 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)