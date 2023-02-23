Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Usha Martin Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2023.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd spiked 11.62% to Rs 980 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 78928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31925 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd surged 6.35% to Rs 178.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd soared 6.10% to Rs 701.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30605 shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd advanced 6.08% to Rs 286. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16178 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd added 5.65% to Rs 121.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

