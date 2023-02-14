Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 59.88% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales605.00649.80 -7 OPM %9.7311.87 -PBDT49.3466.79 -26 PBT24.2248.80 -50 NP17.5543.74 -60 Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 59.88% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 605.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 649.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.605.00649.809.7311.8749.3466.7924.2248.8017.5543.74 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



