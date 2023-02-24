Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 44.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 671.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India rose 44.80% to Rs 130.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 671.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 687.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.29% to Rs 620.60 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 944.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 2770.10 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2956.60 crore during the previous year ended December 2021.

671.90687.902770.102956.6024.8418.4925.4325.79186.50143.10774.20835.10176.50132.20732.30768.40130.9090.40620.60944.40

