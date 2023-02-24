Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 44.80% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 671.90 croreNet profit of Sanofi India rose 44.80% to Rs 130.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 671.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 687.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.29% to Rs 620.60 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 944.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 2770.10 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2956.60 crore during the previous year ended December 2021.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales671.90687.90 -2 2770.102956.60 -6 OPM %24.8418.49 -25.4325.79 - PBDT186.50143.10 30 774.20835.10 -7 PBT176.50132.20 34 732.30768.40 -5 NP130.9090.40 45 620.60944.40 -34
