Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 596.13 crore Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 36.11% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 596.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales596.13507.54 17 OPM %19.5722.56 -PBDT101.64103.89 -2 PBT33.5752.55 -36 NP32.6151.04 -36 Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 36.11% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 596.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.596.13507.5419.5722.56101.64103.8933.5752.5532.6151.04 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



