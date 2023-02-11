Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.23% to Rs 0.44 crore Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.441.23 -64 OPM %-29.554.07 -PBDT0.080.02 300 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.050.01 400 Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.441.23-29.554.070.080.020.060.010.050.01 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)