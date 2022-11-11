Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 59.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 101.32 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals rose 59.88% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 101.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 108.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales101.32108.00 -6 OPM %11.087.08 -PBDT11.896.83 74 PBT11.576.47 79 NP7.854.91 60

First Published: Fri,November 11 2022 12:39 IST
