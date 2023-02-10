Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 124.13% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 10 2023 14:50 IST
Sales rise 125.04% to Rs 486.77 croreNet profit of Satia Industries rose 124.13% to Rs 64.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 125.04% to Rs 486.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales486.77216.30 125 OPM %22.6418.08 -PBDT104.6947.25 122 PBT73.3033.73 117 NP64.8428.93 124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Divested entire stake in Adani group: Norway sovereign wealth fund
- Stocks of Adani Group remain in MSCI indices after quarterly review
- LIC's net income jumps manifold to Rs 8,334.2 crore in December quarter
- Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas hit 52-week lows
- HPCL net profit plunges 80% to Rs 172 crore in Q3 as oil prices fall
- Q&A What does Mark Mobius think of the Adani – Hindenburg saga?
- Stocks of Adani Group remain in MSCI indices after quarterly review; weightages revised
- Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas hit 52-week lows
- Web Exclusive M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty steady in red; HCL Tech slips 3%, TaMo up 2%
- Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP to expand telecom network
- Paytm launches G20-theme QR Code to celebrates India's presidency
- PayPal forecasts strong full-year profit, says CEO to retire at year-end
- Top headlines: Adani stcks remain in MSCI indices, TikTok fires India staff
- Short video app TikTok hands over pink slips, fires entire India staff
- Karnataka govt, Samsung body ink MoU to set up 'IoT Innovation Lab'
- Manappuram Finance plans to rope in private equity player for MFI unit
- Case for having insurers cater to niche sectors: Irdai's Rakesh Joshi
- The life insurance sector's trouble with taxation on high-value policies
- Round table: Changes to Insurance Act a redefining moment, say experts
- LIC Q3 results: Net profit surges multi-fold to Rs 6,334.19 crore
- Fresh troubles: Adani Group stocks decline on MSCI free float review
- Manappuram Finance plans to rope in private equity player for MFI unit
- Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Net profit rises 17%, revenue up 27%
- Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum