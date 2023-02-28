Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue of March 2

Satin Creditcare Network said that its board will meet on 2 March 2023 to consider a fund raising proposal via issue of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

In an exchange filing made after trading hours on yesterday, the company said that the 'working committee' of board of directors of Satin Creditcare Network is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 2 March 2023, to consider the fresh fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Satin Creditcare Network is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as joint liability groups.

The company had reported 75.20% to Rs 58.71 crore on a 20.27% rise in sales to Rs 415.58 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 420.30 on the BSE.

