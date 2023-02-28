Sattva Holding & Trading Co Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 24.67 crore Net profit of Sattva Holding & Trading Co Pvt reported to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.6721.37 15 OPM %98.1898.22 -PBDT11.601.86 524 PBT11.551.82 535 NP7.11-2.22 LP



