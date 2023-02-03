Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.60% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 4.49% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.60% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.772.72 39 OPM %30.5031.25 -PBDT1.301.20 8 PBT1.241.14 9 NP0.930.89 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 16:56 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Borosil consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]