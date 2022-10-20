Schaeffler India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Meghmani Finechem Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2022.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2022.

Schaeffler India Ltd lost 7.59% to Rs 2944.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15383 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd tumbled 5.96% to Rs 1483.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21991 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd crashed 5.83% to Rs 402. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64224 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd dropped 5.74% to Rs 2672. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33997 shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd plummeted 5.54% to Rs 1308.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 845 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News