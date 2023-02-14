Sellwin Traders standalone net profit declines 78.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 116.97% to Rs 8.31 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders declined 78.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.97% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.313.83 117 OPM %2.5319.06 -PBDT0.210.73 -71 PBT0.210.73 -71 NP0.160.73 -78
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:46 IST
