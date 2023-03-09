Sequent Scientific Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2023.

Sequent Scientific Ltd surged 13.42% to Rs 70.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88645 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd spiked 11.85% to Rs 280.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96351 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd soared 9.25% to Rs 1191.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13788 shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd exploded 7.96% to Rs 345.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18556 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd added 7.44% to Rs 210.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72841 shares in the past one month.

