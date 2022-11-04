SGX Nifty indicates flat opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 6 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Friday with investors awaiting domestic earnings reports for cues on corporate health and U.S. jobs data for hints on future rate hikes. The Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest clip in four months in October, a private survey showed on Friday. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.2 from the prior month's 52.2, growing at the quickest rate since June.

US stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as markets awaited key US jobs data, while taking in hawkish moves by major central banks.

US Federal Reserve and Bank of England in separate statements said it was premature to think about pausing as part of the fight against inflation. Investors will be watching the US employment report due out Friday for any signs of cooling in the economy.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity barometers ended with minor cuts after a volatile session Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 69.68 points or 0.11% to 60,836.41. The Nifty 50 index lost 30.15 points or 0.17% to 18,052.70.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 732.11 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 November, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News