Shah Alloys consolidated net profit declines 98.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.94% to Rs 153.65 crore Net profit of Shah Alloys declined 98.09% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.94% to Rs 153.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.65219.30 -30 OPM %2.0313.93 -PBDT2.6029.77 -91 PBT0.3726.95 -99 NP0.3116.26 -98



