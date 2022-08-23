Shanthi Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Gautam Gems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2022.
Shanthi Gears Ltd soared 14.21% to Rs 271.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 59127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16722 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd spiked 14.05% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3664 shares in the past one month.
Celebrity Fashions Ltd surged 13.15% to Rs 16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18416 shares in the past one month.
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd exploded 12.70% to Rs 237.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6472 shares in the past one month.
Gautam Gems Ltd jumped 12.23% to Rs 12.48. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30045 shares in the past one month.
