Shanthi Gears to acquire land in Sanand

Shanthi Gears, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (TII), has been actively exploring the growth opportunities. In order to meet business requirements from West & North region, SGL is exploring the opportunity for buying plants in Sanand.

In this regard, the Company has entered into an agreement with M/s. Shreeji Metazine LLP on 18 January 2023 for purchasing Land and buildings at Sanand, Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,January 19 2023 12:19 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Maruti Suzuki India commences exports of Grand Vitara

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]