Shanthi Gears to acquire land in Sanand
By Capital Market | Last Updated at January 19 2023 12:50 IST
Shanthi Gears, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (TII), has been actively exploring the growth opportunities. In order to meet business requirements from West & North region, SGL is exploring the opportunity for buying plants in Sanand.
In this regard, the Company has entered into an agreement with M/s. Shreeji Metazine LLP on 18 January 2023 for purchasing Land and buildings at Sanand, Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
