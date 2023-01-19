Shanthi Gears to acquire land in Sanand

Shanthi Gears, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India (TII), has been actively exploring the growth opportunities. In order to meet business requirements from West & North region, SGL is exploring the opportunity for buying plants in Sanand.

In this regard, the Company has entered into an agreement with M/s. Shreeji Metazine LLP on 18 January 2023 for purchasing Land and buildings at Sanand, Gujarat.

