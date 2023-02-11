Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 178.46% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 48.43% to Rs 85.32 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 178.46% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.43% to Rs 85.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales85.3257.48 48 OPM %5.245.55 -PBDT3.571.86 92 PBT2.510.90 179 NP1.810.65 178
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
