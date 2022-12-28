Shares trade with decent gains; auto stocks advance

The key equity barometers traded with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 18,150 mark. Auto shares advanced for third day in a row.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 125.59 points or 0.21% to 61,053.02. The Nifty 50 index added 31.30 points or 0.17% to 18,163.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.40% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.61%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2151 shares rose and 1289 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.318 as compared with 7.308 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.8775, compared with its close of 82.8700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 February 2023 settlement lost 0.50% to Rs 54,722.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% 104.26.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.73% to 3.830.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2023 settlement fell 74 cents or 0.87% to $83.94 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.86% to 12,629.85. The index has added 3.22% in three sessions.

TVS Motor Company (up 3.64%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.94%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.58%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.36%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Bosch (up 1.08%), Eicher Motors (up 0.69%), Bharat Forge (up 0.55%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.12%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.46%), Tata Motors (down 0.27%) and MRF (down 0.05%) turned lower.

