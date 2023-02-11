Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 5.43 crore Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.434.70 16 OPM %17.1312.34 -PBDT0.610.42 45 PBT0.220.15 47 NP0.200.11 82 Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.434.7017.1312.340.610.420.220.150.200.11 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



