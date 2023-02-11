Sharon Bio-Medicine standalone net profit rises 135.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 56.39 crore Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine rose 135.57% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 56.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.3942.81 32 OPM %18.2714.81 -PBDT12.386.87 80 PBT9.474.02 136 NP9.474.02 136



