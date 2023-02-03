Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.02% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.02% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.53141.96 -82 OPM %-3.41-3.95 -PBDT-0.32-5.25 94 PBT-2.66-7.49 64 NP-2.66-7.49 64

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 16:58 IST
