Shetron standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 58.45 croreNet profit of Shetron rose 37.50% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 58.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.4552.73 11 OPM %10.069.98 -PBDT3.643.15 16 PBT2.261.78 27 NP1.761.28 38
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:04 IST
