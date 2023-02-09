Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit rises 4.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.72% to Rs 20.12 crore Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 4.83% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.1217.85 13 OPM %15.2613.11 -PBDT3.582.64 36 PBT2.341.38 70 NP1.521.45 5 Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 4.83% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.1217.8515.2613.113.582.642.341.381.521.45 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



