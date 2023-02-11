Shiv Kamal Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Shiv Kamal Impex remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %55.5662.50 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.04 0
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 16:27 IST
