Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 57.36 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.55% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.3659.53 -4 OPM %17.4020.04 -PBDT10.3712.49 -17 PBT7.429.58 -23 NP4.746.20 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read