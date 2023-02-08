Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 41.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 4299.26 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 41.48% to Rs 282.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 481.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 4299.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3637.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4299.263637.11 18 OPM %16.9023.24 -PBDT830.68905.14 -8 PBT388.10619.84 -37 NP282.07481.97 -41

First Published: Wed,February 08 2023 14:17 IST
