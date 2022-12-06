Shree Cement receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Shree Cement has received revision / assignment of credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Long term (fund based facilities) (Rs 1100 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable (reaffirmed) Short term (non fund based limits) (Rs 1200 crore) - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed) Commercial paper (Rs 400 crore) - CRISIL A1+ (assigned)

First Published: Tue,December 06 2022 13:04 IST
