Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 46.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 21.76 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 46.34% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.7617.96 21 OPM %5.474.57 -PBDT1.200.82 46 PBT1.200.82 46 NP1.200.82 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:03 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 635.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]