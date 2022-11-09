Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 46.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 21.76 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 46.34% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.7617.96 21 OPM %5.474.57 -PBDT1.200.82 46 PBT1.200.82 46 NP1.200.82 46
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:03 IST
